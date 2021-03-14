WIll Smith Dated Supermodel Tyra Banks Before He Married Jada Pinkett Smith? Learn More

Will Smith rose to fame because of his profanity-free rap-style and this was instrumental in Will Smith’s career getting a solid boost and him landing a spot in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which was loosely based around his life. Smith learned many of the benefits of becoming a celebrity while working on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as per Ranker. In addition to the increased salary, he had access to a variety of facilities and met a number of other up-and-coming young stars.

Will Smith's relationship with Tyra Banks

Model Tyra Banks was one of these celebrities, featuring as a celebrity guest on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the early 1990s. Smith and Banks developed a close relationship that grew into something more over time. According to Ranker, the couple dated for about a year, from 1993 to 1994. Despite the fact that they never got serious and parted ways in 1994, they remain friends to this day and, as per The Things, have no ill feelings against each other.

Peek into Will Smith's career

According to IMDb, Will Smith was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1968. Smith was a successful student who showed potential in the classroom, but he was attracted to the world of music and was set on becoming a rapper. Smith started rapping professionally in the mid-eighties, alongside his close friend Jeffrey “DJ Jazzy Jeff” Townes. Over many years, the two played at clubs and concert venues in Pennsylvania before catching the attention of record labels. It was this recognition that later enabled him to get a part in films and becoming a household name.

A look at some Will Smith trivia

Smith's love life has never been monotonous. Smith started dating Jada Pinkett Smith after the breakup of his first marriage to Sheree Zampino and a long time after his fling with Tyra Banks. She recently ended a relationship with legendary actor Tupac Shakur and felt an instant bond with Smith. In 1997, they got engaged and married that year itself. According to Women's Health, the pair welcomed their son, Jaden, less than a year later.

Willow Smith, their daughter, was born two years later. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have made many headlines over the years. Despite constant speculation about their relationship status, they have always displayed a united front in the face of rumours and have always prioritised their family. They've also collaborated on many occasions, co-starring in films such as Ali. The couple recently announced that they had a brief breakup in 2016, but that their relationship and romance is still just as solid as its always been.