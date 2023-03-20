Will Smith Expresses Interest In Lewis Hamilton’s Upcoming F1 Racing Film

Actor Will Smith has recently opened up about wanting a role in the upcoming racing film from F1 legend Lewis Hamilton. The film is being produced by Lewis Hamilton, who has scored the F1 championship seven times in his illustrious career. The unnamed film is also slated to feature Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt.

Will Smith spoke with Sky Sports, in an interview, which was recorded ahead of the Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia. While speaking of the Hamilton film, Smith said that he hasn’t been offered a role in the film, though he “would love to” be a part of it. Jokingly, the I Am Legend actor said that he might have to “work on this gut though,” as it does not fit inside the car well.

It remains to be seen whether the Oscar winner will get an offer from Hamilton to star in the highly anticipated film. Hamilton has insisted previously that the film will feature strictly actors and not F1 racers. He previously announced that while Brad Pitt is definitely slated to appear in the film, the actor who will be cast alongside him still remains to be cast.

More on the Lewis Hamilton film

The Hollywood film is confirmed to be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is known for his Oscar-nominated work with Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel to the 1986 film, Top Gun: Maverick is popular for its use of technology, as the majority of the film didn’t feature the use of CGI. Hamilton’s film will make use of similar technology as well. The film is being produced under the banner of Dawn Apollo Films, which is Hamilton’s new production outfit, alongside Apple.

The F1 film will be penned by writer Ehren Kruger. Kruger previously wrote for Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Top Gun: Maverick. The upcoming film is set to undergo shooting this year.