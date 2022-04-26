Will Smith Has Not Yet Apologised To Chris Rock Since Oscars' Altercation, Claims Report

Oscars 2022 left a mark after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage as the latter made fun of Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. While the King Richard actor, who is currently in India to heal himself from the controversy, had apologised publically but as per various reports, he is yet to address the same to the comedian personally.

Will Smith never apologised to Chris Rock, claims report

As per a source by Page Six, Will Smith has not made any apology to Chris Rock since the altercation took place at the Dolby Theatre. As the Bad Boys For Life star is currently in India, the unnamed source described Smith's trip as ‘cynical’ and ‘ridiculous’. Smith was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday, April 23, 2022, when the Concussion star donned a white t-shirt accessorized with a spiritual thread. The Aladdin actor was accompanied by a pandit outside the Kalina airport, which hints that he might be up for a spiritual journey alone.

Rose Rock said, 'I feel really bad that he never apologized to Chris'

Recently, Chris Rock's mom, Rose Rock who is also an author and motivational speaker, expressed her thoughts on the recent slap incident at the Academy Awards 2022. According to WIS, she said,

"I told someone when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me. When you hurt my child, you hurt me. I have no idea what I would say other than, ‘What in the world were you thinking?’ Because you did a slap, but so many things could have happened. Chris could have stepped back and fallen. You really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs. You didn’t think. You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went up, and you made her day because she was bowled over laughing when it happened."

She even stated how Will's apology on Instagram was not genuine, stating that his people wrote up a piece in the apology letter. Rose said, "I feel really bad that he never apologized. His people wrote up a piece and said, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but something like that is personal. You reach out."

Image: AP