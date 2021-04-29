Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For Whopping $270 Million Divorce? Rumours Abound

Celebrity couple Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith's marital crisis had made headlines last year when August Alsina openly spoke about his affair with Jada. Several media outlets had also reported that ever since the revelation, the man and wife are facing problems to keep their marriage afloat. Now, not so long ago, Globe published an article claiming that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are heading for a $270 million divorce. Read on to find out details.

All you need to know about the Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith divorce rumour

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married to each other for more than two decades now. However, their marriage was marred with controversies after American songster August Alsina admitted having an affair with Jada last year. Following the explosive revelation, a number of tabloids reported that their relationship had hit rock bottom and mentioned that they were on the brink of a divorce.

Globe also previously claimed in one of its reports that Will and Jada were on the verge of a whopping $270 million divorce. The media outlet also revealed that the Angel Has Fallen actor's relationship with Alsina was not the only reason for her troubled marriage with her husband. The report also claimed that Will was allegedly secretly dating his Focus film co-star, Margot Robbie. On the other hand, a report by NW suggested that Will and Jada have already split up. It also quoted an unnamed insider revealing that the couple had been taking some time apart from one another.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's divorce rumour debunked

The Gossip Cop media portal recently examined various rumours surrounding Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's much-talked-about divorce. According to the rumour-debunking website, all the claims about their marital crisis were untrue. The outlet also rubbished all the rumours suggesting their trial separation and stated that Will and Jada never separated. Furthermore, it also debunked the rumour of Will and Margot's secret affair. Meanwhile, the portal also set the record straight that there is no proof about the couple considering a divorce and reports about their split are mere speculations.

