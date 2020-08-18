Will Smith's Wife Jada Smith Convinced Him To Take Up The Lead Role In 'Men In Black'

Will Smith received high praise for his performance in Men In Black, which released in 1997. He plays the role of James Darrell Edwards III/Agent J in the critically acclaimed film. The film bagged Will Smith several awards and accolades. However, many do not know that the actor initially declined his role in the movie and that it was his wife who convinced him to accept the role. Read on to know more about this story:

Will Smith was convinced by his wife to accept his role in Men in Black

Men In Black features Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Rip Torn in key roles. The film received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Will Smith was nominated for Saturn Awards as Best Actor. His performance was highly lauded by the fans.

However, very few are aware that the lead actor refused to be a part of the film. Will Smith read the script of the movie and after reading he, reportedly, didn't want to accept the role. However, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith managed to convince Smith to accept the role and be a part of the movie.

Another fascinating trivia about the film is that Tommy Lee Jones had no worries about being covered in slime. However, his co-star Will Smith had issues. Smith hated being covered in slime, according to Tommy Lee Jones.

Men In Black is directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and co-produced by Walter F Parkes and Laurie MacDonald. The 1997 American sci-fi action flick received three Academy Awards nominations for Best Art Direction, Best Original Score, and Best Makeup. The special effects, the makeup, the actors' performances, especially Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, also received widespread acclaim from critics. The critically acclaimed movie gave rise to a franchise, which included Men in Black II, released in 2002, Men in Black III (2012), and later, Men in Black: International (2019).

On the professional front, Will Smith was last seen in Bad Boys for Life, where he plays the role of Mike Lowrey. He is the producer as well as the lead actor in the movie. He will next be seen in King Richard and Life in a Year. King Richard is currently under the filming stage.

