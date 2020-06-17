Ryan Reynolds' '6 Underground' Has Some Of The Most Impressive Tracks; Check It Out

Ryan Reynolds played the lead role in Michael Bay's 6 Underground. The 2019 film also featured Melanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia- Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Kim Kold and Dave Franco in prominent roles. The soundtrack of the film perfectly sums up the power-packed performance and the epic storyline. The soundtrack of the film is a fusion of electric and rock genres.

Ryan Reynolds' '6 Underground' numbers to listen to

Dig Down

The song is created by Muse, one of the popular English rock bands. The song is filmed at YouTube Space in Los Angeles with the band performance being directed by Tom Kirk. The song by Muse is also available on Netflix. The music video is directed by Lance Drake and is produced by Jocelyn Webber. Check out the song that has gained over a whopping 18 million views on YouTube.

Glory

Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground's soundtrack is full of energy and the adrenaline-gushing tracks drive several action sequences and some of the most prominent moments from the film. This track is performed by The Score, which is an American rock band known for its performance like Oh My Love. Check out the track from Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground.

Wannabe

6 Underground has tracks that are some of the best mood-setters for the action-packed storyline. Having a run time of 0:53 minutes, the song is sung by Spice Girls and the song is written by Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell. Spice Girls is one of the prominent English pop girl-bands.

The Fear

The storyline with some of the most-loved tracks is one of the major highlights of Ryan Reynolds' 6 Underground. The track seems to be boosting some action-sequence and this is the second song by the band The Score that features in the movie. The upbeat songs has gained over 8.5 million views on YouTube. Check out the track from 6 Underground:

Legend

This is yet another soundtrack that is featured in the movie that is available on Netflix. The Score band has performed several tracks for the action-packed movie. Around four songs created by The Score are available on Netflix. The music video features some of the best scenes which viewers love watching.

