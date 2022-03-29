In a shocking turn of events at Oscars 2022, Will Smith stormed the Academy Awards stage as he slapped Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. Following the surprising incident, The King Richard actor recently posted a letter of apology on social media stating that his behaviour at the Academy Awards was 'unacceptable and inexcusable', however, a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for him to bear.

Will Smith's apology letter to Chris Rock

Will Smith took to his official Instagram handle and penned a letter that mentioned how violence in all of its forms was poisonous and destructive while referring to the incident of him slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

While writing a public apology for his behaviour with Chris Rock whom he slapped publicly on stage, he stated, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will" (sic)

Take a look at what he posted-

Image: AP