Will Smith Sings 'Happy Birthday' For Wife Jada Pinkett; Calls Gratitude ‘highest Virtue'

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her 51st birthday in the presence of her close friends and family members including her husband Will Smith. The couple, who grabbed headlines due to Will's Oscars 2022 feud with comedian Chris Rock, celebrated Jada's birthday with full pomp and fervour, glimpses of which were shared on social media.

The video showed an intimate gathering singing 'Happy Birthday' for the Matrix star, with Will Smith by her side. This was followed by Jada blowing out the candles on her birthday cake as Will loudly stated that ‘gratitude’ is the ‘highest virtue’ in response to his wife's message on being grateful.

Will Smith sings 'Happy Birthday' for wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jada shared a video of her dressed in a pink sweater and a cap as she stood alongside Will, their son Jaden Smith among other people. Smith can be seen loudly singing for his wife, further speaking about 'gratitude'. In the caption, Jada wrote, "I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday, Thank you." Take a look.

The couple was in the limelight earlier this year after the Oscars debacle, wherein Will slapped Chris Rock after he cracked a Joke on Jada's shaved head. Later on, Will publicly apologized to Chris and subsequently resigned from the Academy.

Addressing the feud between Chris and Will in a Red Table Talk episode, Jada mentioned, "About Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile." She continued, "The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one other more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring this thing called life together."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JADAPINKETTSMITH)