Will Smith Spotted In Mumbai With A Pandit Almost A Month After Oscars 2022 Slap Row

Oscars 2022 witnessed a scene like no other when Hollywood actor Will Smith took offence to a joke made by comedian Chris Joke. Just moments before receiving his maiden Oscar award for 'King Richard', Will Smith walked on the stage to slap Rock after the latter made a joke about Smith's wife's bald hairstyle.

Ever since the incident, the elite family has maintained a low profile with Jada Pinkett Smith even announcing that the family is 'deeply healing' on the Red Table Talk. Now, it seems that Will Smith has opted for a spiritual way to move on from the incident.

Will Smith spotted with a pandit

Mumbai, the entertainment capital of India, is home to several a-listers of the Bollywood film industry. However, on Saturday, in a rare appearance, actor Will Smith was spotted in the city with a pandit by his side. The star donned a plain white t-shirt which was completed with what appears to be a spiritual thread wrapped around his neck. The King Richard star was accompanied by a Pandit outside the Kalina airport, which hints that he might be up for a spiritual journey alone. Take a look at the photos below:

This comes just days after Jada Pinkett Smith announced that she will not be bringing up Will Smith's Oscars 2022 violent altercation to the Red Table Talk anytime soon. In a cryptic message at the beginning of Wednesday's season 5 premiere episode, the Red Table Talk's host addressed the Oscars 2022 fiasco stating that the Smith family is currently focusing on 'healing' from the incident. She added that the topic will be discussed on the Red Table when the correct time comes.

She stated, "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls". Until then the Red Table will continue to discuss powerful and inspiring tales like it always have. "Until then... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada," the statement concluded.

Image: Varindar Chawla