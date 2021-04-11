Will Smith's Five Best Instagram Reels That Continue To Win The Internet; Watch

Men In Black actor Will Smith is one of the Hollywood celebrities who believes in engaging with his fans through social media. The actor enjoys a fan following of more than 51 million followers on Instagram and over 9 million subscribers on YouTube. Over the years, he has indulged in many trends that pop up on these social media sites with his own humorous twist. Here is the entire list of Will Smith's take on trendy Instagram Reels.

Will Smith takes on trendy Instagram Reels

In one of his very first Instagram Reels video, Will Smith took on the trend where amateur videographers take videos of random objects and scenes and try to prove it as art in a motivational video format. Will Smith added the song Cradles by Sub Urban in the background as he too shot random objects with a serious look on his face. In the video, he wrote, "They said it couldn't be done but I filmed a movie all by myself". The short video filmed by Smith was a humourous collation of random fruits, a blurry shot of him using a clapboard. He titled it Out of Focus.

Another hilarious video to the audio of Fergie and Will.I.Am's Fergalicious, Will Smith recorded the video of his top half and the bottom half substituted with professional dancers' leg work video. Smith's hilarious expressions where the entire screen tumbles along with the professional dancer managed to provide great entertainment to the viewers. The video has gained more than 4 million views.

Remember when The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air cast had a reunion? Will Smith's Instagram Reels section is full of videos with his colleagues. He took the opportunity to recreate some of the iconic moments that happened during the show. One of these moments is when Will Smith's character ends up creating a huge fire in a small saucepan while the actor is on the phone and notices it with a horrified expression on his face. Using special video effects he was able to recreate the scene. The video received more than 5 million views.

Another video that has the potential to bring a smile to anyone's face is when Will Smith jumps into a foam pit. He added one of the most trending sounds in the Instagram Reels section by Capone tilted Oh No. The trend is to show a video when a hilarious disaster strikes. Smith yells, "Get it son!" and runs from the age of the diving board when the sound starts playing. Once he jumps into the pit he struggles to get to the surface but comes victorious with a huge thumbs up for the audience.

With more than 3 million views, this one of Will Smith's Instagram Reels takes on the trend where amateurs try to do activities comparing themselves to professionals. Smith took the opportunity to post a video by the NBA where a professional gracefully spins on an aerial hoop. When he tries to do the same, he fails by dangling on to the hoop hilariously. Smith appealed to the Cirque Du Soleil to hire him in the caption.

(Promo Image Source: Will Smith Instagram)