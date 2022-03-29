Will Smith's Mom Breaks Silence On His Feud With Chris Rock, Reveals Advice She Gave Him

Will Smith's altercation with comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 is garnering much attention across the globe. The duo dominated headlines after Rock's joke on Smith's wife backfired, resulting in Will slapping the comedian. The act triggered an awkward silence and confusion in the Dolby Theatre.

Will Smith's mom opens up on altercation between son and Chris Rock

In the latest development, Will Smith's mom Carolyn opened up to 6ABC about the whole incident. The 85-year-old stated that Will is a very even, people person, adding, "That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that." Carolyn further added that she advised Will to get some rest and go on a vacation.

'I know how hard he works': Carolyn on Smith's Oscars win

Will Smith was accolated with the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard just moments after the slapping incident. Carolyn also talked about how proud she was of her son winning his first Oscar at the show. She said, "I know how he works and how hard he works," continuing, "he never half-steps. I’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting, and when I heard the name I was just like….yes!"

Will Smith's sister surprised over his behaviour at Oscars 2022

As per Variety, Will Smith’s younger sister, Ellen Smith also expressed how surprised she was over Will's behaviour at Oscars 2022. Ellen said that she has seen her brother excel in the Hollywood spotlight in the face of industry pressure. She continued, "I’ve had conversations with him, and it like really kind of broke my heart listening to the things he’s said he had to go through to get to where he is."

Making a joke, Rock compared Jada Pinkett Smith's tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore's appearance in the film G.I. Jane and suggested that she should appear in a sequel. Jada suffers from Alopecia areata, a disease that causes hair loss. A few seconds later, Smith walked toward the stage and slapped the host. The actor then went back to his seat and said, "Keep my wife's name out your mouth."

Will Smith issues public apology

On March 28, Will Smith issued a public apology by penning a note on his Instagram handle. Smith wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

His statement further read, "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

Image: Twitter/2CenterStageEvnt