Will Smith's Son Jaden Reacts To Actor's Oscars 2022 Outburst, Says 'That's How We Do It'

Actor Will Smith left film enthusiasts in a state of shock after he hit Chris Rock during the live ceremony of the 94th Academy Awards. At the Oscars 2022 live ceremony, the stand-up comedian had joked about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett’s rare condition while referring to being cast in GI Jane 2. Soon after his remark, the actor stepped on stage and hit a hard blow on Rock’s face.

The incident, that sparked heated debate among fans and celebrities also received a reaction from Smith's son Jaden. After learning about the entire incident, Jaden Smith appears to support his father slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for insulting his mother Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith's son Jaden reacts to his father's sudden aggression during Oscars 2022

Jaden took to his Twitter and penned a post while expressing his support for his father. “And That’s How We Do It,” Smith tweeted shortly after the Academy Awards concluded on Sunday night. Although Jaden doesn’t specify whether he was directly speaking about the slap or the fact that moments after the altercation his father won the award for Best Actor, many who opined on the incident believed it was regarding the slap.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

One of the netizens wrote, “A man defended his wife after another man-made "jokes" about her career on national TV, there's nothing to be embarrassed about.” Another user backed Will’s sudden reaction and wrote, “Absolutely. I'm sorry that your mom was treated in such a classless manner. Regardless of the backlash, your father did what any protector would have done.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Idc what no one says. You stand by your wife! & that's exactly what Will did tonight.” Meanwhile, moments after the outburst, Will won Best Actor for playing Richard Williams in King Richard. During his lengthy, tearful speech, he apologized to everyone but Rock — with whom he previously had beef.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award,” he said. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams! But, love will make you do crazy things," the Alladin actor said in his speech.

A man defended his wife after another man made "jokes" about her career on national TV, there's nothing to be embarrassed about.



His dad is awesome! — Derek (@Derek2D) March 28, 2022

Absolutely. I'm sorry that your mom was treated in such a classless manner. Regardless of the backlash, your father did what any protector would have done. I'm anti- violent, however, sometimes a strong message has to be sent. Namaste. — Diedre Bibbs🌹🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@Diedre09) March 28, 2022

Idc what no one says. You stand by your wife ! & thats exactly what Will did tonight . He saw the discomfort in Jadas face & was not having it ! Much respect !💯 — KAYKAY 🥰🥰 (@mikaylyn4) March 28, 2022

IMAGE: AP/Instagram/JadenSmith