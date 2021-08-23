William Petersen Of 'Crime Scene Investigation' Hospitalized Due To Long Work Hours

William Petersen, the star of CSI, was admitted to the hospital on Friday, August 20. The actor was taken to the hospital after becoming ill on the set of the popular sequel criminal thriller television series. William Petersen was reportedly rushed to the hospital "as a precautionary measure," according to reports. This occurred because he was weary from "working long hours on the set of the show for the past 12 weeks," according to the article.

According to reports, the 68-year-old has been released from the hospital and is recovering. In the new series, William Petersen will reprise his role as Gil Grissom from CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. On October 6, it will premiere on CBS. William is also an executive producer for CSI: Vegas, much as he was on the original CSI series. For his work on CSI, the actor received a Screen Actors Guild award. As a producer of the show, he was nominated for a Golden Globe and three Emmys. Aside from Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham will reprise their roles as Sara Sidle and David Hodges in CSI: Vegas.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation new season, CSI: Vegas to air soon in 2021

Paul Guilfoyle, who plays Jim Brass on the show, will also appear as a guest star. Maxine Roby (played by Paula Newsome), Josh Folsom (played by Matt Lauria), Hugo Ramirez (played by Mel Rodriguez), and Allie Rajan (played by Mandeep Dhillon) are among the new characters added to the show. According to reports, CSI: Vegas would start a new chapter for the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation team in Las Vegas, where it all started. Faced with an existential threat that threatens to shut down their lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators will team up with old acquaintances to devise new methods for enforcing justice in the city. The show CSI was started in 2000. CSI had run from 2000 till 2015 with 15 seasons. The show has concluded with a final titled “Immortality”. CSI: Vegas is the sequel to the original show.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: @BILLYPETERSEN_COM - INSTAGRAM)