William Shatner Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The Veteran "Star Trek" Actor?

William Shatner will soon ring in his 90th birthday. The veteran star has been a part of some of the most iconic film franchises and television shows. In order to celebrate the life, career and the elaborate filmography of William Shatner, a quiz based on Will Shatner's movies, her personal life and his deeds that he usually takes care of off the screen has been curated. One can take William Shatner's quiz below and find out how well do they know the original Captain Kirk from the original Star Trek film series.

William Shatner's quiz:

1) What is William Shatner's Net Worth estimated to be?

a) US$ 50-80 million

b) US$ 20-15 Million

c) US $100-150 Million

d) No official data regarding William Shatner's net worth is available online

2) One of William Shatner's movies sees him play a character that goes by the name of Stan Fields. What is the name of the film?

a) Miss Congeniality

b) The adventures of Stan Fields

c) Osmosis Jones

d) Trekkies

3) How many times has William Shatner been married to date?

a) 3

b) 6

c) 4

d) Shatner has been single all his life

4) Which hit television series sees William Shatner play the part of Denny Crane?

a) Law and Order

b) Suits

c) CSI: Miami

d) Boston Legal

5) What is William Shatner's Zodiac Sign?

a) Aries

b) Libra

c) Pisces

d) Virgo

6) One of William Shatner's movies sees him play the character of William Baxter. What is the name of that film?

a) Big Bad Mama

b) Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

c) 10 Things I Hate About You

d) None of the above

7) What disease is William Shatner's character in Boston Legal diagnosed with?

a) Tourettes Syndrome

b) Mad Cow Disease

c) Sarcoidosis

d) Lymphoma

8) Which one from the following list of actors was a part of William Shatner's famous Comedy Central Roast?

a) The late Fred Willard

b) Sandra Bullock

c) Betty White

d) All of the above

9) How many Golden Globes does William Shatner have to his name?

a) 1

b) 0

c) 7

d) 2

10) Where was William Shatner born?

a) Montreal, Quebec, Canada

b) Missisagua, Ontario, Canada

c) Delhi, India

d) Indianopolis, Indiana, USA

11) In which film will William Shatner be seen next?

a) Shatner has retired

b) Star Trek Chapter 11 (The title is yet to be finalized)

c) Boston Legal: The Movie

d) Senior Moment

12) Apart from English, which other language is William Shatner fluent in?

a) French

b) Armenian

c) Greek

d) Klingon

13) Which 'The Beatles' song did he famously provide the unanimously agreed upon wost rendition of?

a) Hey Jude

b) Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds

c) Something

d) Here Comes The Sun

14) What is the name of William Shatner's Two Dogs?

a) Hopes and Dreams

b) Kirk and Spock

c) Espresso and Macchiato

d) None of the above

15) What is William Shatner's acting technique famously known as?

a) Shatnerian

b) The Shatner

c) The Shatner Method

d) The Shatnislavski

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-c, 4-d, 5-a, 6-a, 7-b, 8-d, 9-a, 10-a, 11-d, 12-a, 13-b, 14-c, 15-a

(DISCLAIMER: The above information regarding William Shatner's Net Worth has been sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)