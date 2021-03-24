William Shatner Celebrates His 90th Birthday By Creating An AI Version Of Himself

Legendary actor William Shatner, who played the role of Captain Kirk in Star Wars, recently upped his tech game. The actor who turned 90 on March 22, took to social media to announce that he is teaming up with StoryFile a Los Angeles-based tech company to create an interactive AI-powered video of himself in order to preserve his memory for the future generation.

William Shatner creates an AI version of himself

The actor decided to celebrate his 90th birthday by being the first person to have their life story captured by a conversational and interactive AI video-based technology. On William Shatner's birthday, StoryFile, an upcoming interactive storytelling app, tweeted that William Shatner has joined hand with the company as the brand ambassador. The app will allow users to directly interact with the recording of William Shatner and will be able to ask him questions related to his work and personal life experiences even after William is gone. The app has planned to make the video available for the public from May 2021.

According to Daily Mail, William Shatner shared in a statement that he is doing this for all his children, their children's children and for all his loved ones and said that this is his gift to his family and friends which is down through time. The actor also took to Twitter to thank all of his fans that outpoured him with wishes from all across the world.

William Shatner's movies

William Shatner is best known for his role in the Star Trek franchise. William Shatner in Star Trek played the lead role of Captain James T Kirk. In a media interview last year, the actor had announced that he has no plans of returning to the Star Trek world to reprise his role as Captain Kirk. Other than Star Trek, William has played the lead in popular shows like T. J Hooker and Boston Legal. He also made a cameo in Jim Parsley's Big Bang Theory as his Star Trek character Captain Kirk.

William Shatner's family

Ss per reports by Daily Mail, William Shatner's ex-wife Elizabeth Martin paid a visit to the actor on his 90th birthday. The couple were married for 18 years before getting divorced in January 2020. The actor is a father to three kids and has been married a total of four times. His 3 daughters Leslie, Lisabeth and Melanie were born from his first marriage with Candian actor Gloria Rand in 1956.

