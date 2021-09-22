Willie Garson Passes Away At 57: Celebs Pay Tribute To The 'Sex And The City' Star

Hollywood has been shocked and saddened after the untimely demise of the Sex And The City star Willie Garson. The 57-year-old was known for essaying pivotal roles in the HBO series Sex and The City as well as White Collar. Many celebrities like co-stars of the actor like Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, among others paid heartfelt tribute on their respective social media handles.

Willie Garson's demise was confirmed by his son Nathen Garson through an Instagram post. "I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own", he wrote. The actor, who essayed the role of agent Stanford Blatch in Sex And The City was also filming for the show's upcoming reboot, And Just Like That.

Hollywood pays tribute to Willie Garson

Willie's SATC co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall took to their respective Twitter handle to commemorate the late actor. Uploading a throwback photo with Willie, Kim wrote, "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo." Uploading an old photo with Willie, Cynthia penned a sweet note, saying, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost@WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always". Mentioning his son, she further added," My heart goes out to his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad."

Other eminent personalities like Evan Handler, Julie Bowen, SATC creator Darren Star expressed their shock at Willie's demise. Bowen remembered her dear friend and wrote, "This breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always." Sending blessings for Willie, Handler mentioned, "This is a tragedy for the entire #SATC #AJLT family, for Willie’s family, and for the world. Willie was a prince, the Mayor of every group he ever existed within, and - most importantly - a parent. My heart grieves for his son."

