What Happened To Willie Garson? 'Sex And The City' Star Passes Away At 57

American actor Willie Garson, known for Sex And The City and White Collar, has passed away. Variety reported the actor was 57 when he breathed his last. A member close to his family confirmed the news to the leading daily.

Willie Garson played the pivotal role of agent Stanford Blatch in the HBO series Sex And The City. His character was one of the best male friends of Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. Garson also reprised his role in the show's films. He was also shooting for the show's upcoming reboot, And Just Like That.

What happened to Willie Garson?

Willie Garson's death cause has not been revealed yet. However, as per TMZ, the actor was battling cancer for a long time. Michael Patrick King, executive producer of Sex And The City and And Just Like That, mentioned in his statement, Garson would work despite being sick. As per a report by Variety, the executive producer wrote that SATC has lost a family member. He further mentioned Garson was a dedicated actor and worked even while he was sick.

SATC stars mourn Willie Garson's death

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes in the series, was the first one from the show's cast to react to Garson's death. Sharing a photo with Garson, Nixon wrote, "o deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship, and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always.". "My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad", she added.

Mario Cantone, who plays Garson's on-screen partner on the series, also paid his tribute via Twitter. He shared a photo with the late actor and mentioned how he could not have got a better partner than Garson. He further mourned over Garson's death and wrote, "I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you".

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

Willie Garson had an acting career that spanned over three decades. The actor had appeared in several shows and films in the 90s. Willie Garson's best movies include Walk Of Shame, Sex And The City, Little Manhattan, Zoom, Just Like Heaven and There's Something About Mary.

Image: AP