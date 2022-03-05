'Winter On Fire': Netflix Streams Documentary On Ukraine's Civil Rights Movement For Free

The Russia-Ukraine war has now entered into its tenth day on March 5, and several actors, directors, singers and popular celebrities from the world of entertainment have sent their prayers and love to all those impacted by the ongoing situation.

Sean Penn, who recently escaped Ukraine, where he was working on a documentary about the Russia-Ukraine war on foot took to his social media account to inform his fans and followers that the Netflix documentary Winter on Fire is now freely available to viewers across the world. The documentary is all about the Maidan Revolution, which saw the Euromaidan protests, which broke out in Kyiv and caused civil unrest.

In order to learn more about the relationship between Russia and Ukraine, some individuals may wish to watch fact-based documentaries that focus on the impact on the innocent and the humanitarian aspect of the situation. That's exactly what Evgeny Afineevsky's documentary Winter on Fire is.

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Netflix has made it easy and accessible for people to watch Winter on Fire online for free via YouTube. The popular online streaming platform has made the documentary freely available to individuals across the globe.

Watch 'Winter on Fire' here:

More about Winter on Fire

​​​​​​Winter on Fire is all about what went on in Ukraine from the end of 2013 to 2014. The protests by Ukrainians began when the then-President Viktor Yanukovych wished to join hands with Russia.

The documentary gives viewers a greater idea of what went on during that time and its impact on civilians. It is all about student demonstrations and non-violent protests consisting of people in support of European integration, and how that turned into calling for the resignation of Yanukovych.

Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry recently mentioned that the Russian armed forces continue to launch missiles in Ukrainian cities including Mariupol and Volnovakha, despite previously agreeing to a partial ceasefire. Commenting on the situation, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry took to Twitter and mentioned that this (Russian attacks) makes it 'impossible' to open humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians and the delivery of medicines and food'.

Violating the agreements reached, Russia continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on Mariupol, Volnovakha, and other 🇺🇦 cities. The ongoing shelling makes it impossible to open humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians, the delivery of medicines, food. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hYhRqGQfMu — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 5, 2022

(Image: @laura_heady/Instagram)