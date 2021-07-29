Wolverine VS Deadpool: War Continues As Hugh Jackman Mocks Ryan Reynolds, Netizens Go ROFL

Internet feuds between celebrities have always been a hot topic of discussion in the showbiz industry. However, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman and Deadpool fame Ryan Reynolds have been dominating the celebrity feud arena for the longest time, but always end up becoming a reason for netizens to laugh off. Continuing the great Wolverine vs Deadpool war, Hugh Jackman took another dig at Ryan Reynolds on Instagram which is hilarious.

Hugh Jackman takes a dig at Ryan Reynolds

In the wake of the Canadian actor gearing up for the release of his forthcoming comedy-action movie Free Guy, Jackman took the opportunity to take a jab at it. Taking to his Instagram, Jackman shared a picture with Free Guy directed Shawn Levy. The duo, apparently, enjoyed an afternoon together at a party hosted by the director. Not missing the chance to show off, Jackman wrote, 'What’s that @slevydirect? You forgot to invite @vancityreynolds to your party? Mate, no worries. Your secret is safe with me. And … post."

Netizens reaction to Hugh Jackman's Instagram post

Enjoying the hilarious feud between the two biggest actors in Hollywood, the netizens could not help but laugh along with the actors. One fan commented, 'I swear the relationship between Hugh and Ryan is what gives me LIFE😂😍," while another wrote, "Ohhh Ryan will not be happy about this, mate !!😂😂you know he hates to be left out 😅." The comment section was filled with laughing emojis and the fans eagerly wait for a reply from Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds' reply to Hugh Jackman's dig

Taking the tradition ahead, Ryan Reynolds had a befitting reply to his pal's jab. The 44-year-old actor took to his Instagram to edit himself between Jackman and Levy. In the hilarious edit, Ryan posted a cut out of his face between the duo's shoulders.

More on Wolverine vs Deadpool

This would not be the first time the actors were spotted making fun of each other in public. Over the years, fans witnessed the actors playfully poking fun at each other's work while simultaneously promoting it. Adding another member to their shenanigans, Jake Gyllenhaal also made a fun appearance between the feud as he teamed up with Jackman to make fun of Reynolds on the Christmas of 2019.

