'Wonder Woman 3’: Gal Gadot Hints Her Kids May Appear In Upcoming Film

Best known for her role in Justice League, Keeping Up With the Joneses, Ruin, and of course the Wonder Woman franchise, Gal Gadot recently gave all superhero fans some exciting news. She gave fans a hint in a recent interview with ET that her kids may be part of her upcoming film, Wonder Woman 3. The upcoming film of the franchise will star Gadot and Lynda Carter, who stepped into the role of Wonder Woman series in the 1970s.

Gal Gadot's children to appear in her next film, Wonder Woman 3?

With fans eagerly awaiting the release of the next film in the Wonder Woman franchise, the film's star, Gal Gadot revealed some interesting and exciting news in a recent interview. She was asked if her husband and kids would be making an appearance in Wonder Woman 3, helmed by Patty Jenkins after their cameos in Wonder Woman 1984.

Answering the question she said they might, and can get used to it. She went on to mention that 'It's a nice souvenir in each movie' as they grow older. Gadot and her family recently welcomed a new addition to their family, as she and her husband became parents to three daughters. The duo's daughters are Alma, who is 10-years-old, Maya, who is 4, and Daniella, who is about 4-months-old.

Gal Gadot welcomes third baby girl, Daniella

When Daniella was born, Gadot took to Instagram to share a picture with her three daughters and her husband. The happy family seemed to be smiling from ear to ear as they relaxed on their bed. In the caption of her post she mentioned that although she was grateful and happy, she was also tired. She also penned down that she was excited about welcoming Daniella into the family. She wrote, "My sweet family 🖐🏼I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family."

The actor's husband, Jaron also took to his account to share the same picture, however, he penned down a caption lauding the strength of his wife. He called Gal Gadot a lioness in the caption of his post and mentioned he was humbled by and thankful for her powers. The caption read, "And now we are ✋🏼So happy and grateful. My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers."

(Image: AP)