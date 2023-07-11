Wonka Trailer Out: Timothee Chalamet On A Quest To Become A Chocolatier

Timothee Chalamet will be starring as eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka in Paul King’s Wonka. The trailer of the film was released by its makers on Tuesday, which also gave an introduction to Hugh Grant as an orange Oompa Loompa. Apart from the two actors, the film also stars Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Matthew Baynton and Matt Lucas in supporting roles.

3 things you need to know

Wonka is based on the character Willy Wonka from Roald Dahl's 1964 children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The film will follow the adventures of a young Willy Wonka.

It is slated to release on December 15, 2023.

Timothee Chalamet gives a whimsical twist to Willy Wonka

The trailer of Wonka showed Timothee’s Wonka on a quest to modernise the chocolate industry. He depicts a more upbeat, albeit still eccentric, version of the chocolatier. He's ambitious and works really hard from the bottom up in his little flat to break into a stuffy, closed-off business, years away from handing over his factory to a young Charlie Bucket. With a dancing Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant by his side, his adventure promises to be vibrant and lively.

At their CinemaCon presentation in April, Warner Bros. released an unseen Wonka video. In the clip, Timothee tap dances on a café table while leading a group of dancers who are holding umbrellas, and a golden ticket can be seen. Seven musical numbers will be featured in Timothee’s Wonka.

Previous adaptation of Willy Wonka

Willy Wonka had his literary debut in Roald Dahl's 1964 children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which centres on Charlie Bucket, a little impoverished kid who receives a golden ticket to visit the world-famous chocolate factory of Wonka. Wonka’s character is widely connected with Gene Wilder, who played Willy Wonka in the original film adaption from 1971 and passed away in 2016. In 2005, Tim Burton also made an attempt to adapt the book, with Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka.