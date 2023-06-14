Johnny Depp Donates $1 Million Settlement Money From Amber Heard Trial To Charity

Why you’re reading this: What did Johnny Depp do with the settlement money he received from ex-wife Amber Heard? Reportedly, he has donated $1 million to five different charities. Each charity will receive $200,000.

3 things you need to know

Johnny Depp has donated the $1 million settlement money from Amber Heard case.

The chosen charities include the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle and others.

Amber Heard had recently confirmed her relocation to Spain, while Depp has made a comeback to the silver screen.

Johnny Depp donates $1 Million settlement money to charity

According to a CNN report, Deep has carefully chosen the charities that will benefit from his donation. The selected organisations cover a wide range of causes, including those that support sick children and provide safe housing for various communities. The chosen charities include the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Marlon Brando’s Tetiaroa Society Charity, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

Johnny Depp’s charitable gesture following legal battle with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s decision to donate the settlement money comes after a lengthy legal battle between him and Amber Heard. The couple got married in 2015 after dating for several years but filed for divorce in 2016. Heard alleged that Depp had physically abused her during their relationship, particularly when he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. In response, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019, seeking $50 million in damages.

In June 2022, a jury awarded Depp $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages, but the punitive damages were later reduced to $350,000. While Depp emerged victorious in the defamation trial, the jury found him liable due to comments made by his lawyer, who referred to Heard’s claims as a hoax. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Since then, both Depp and Heard have been pursuing their own endeavours. Depp made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, where he received praise for his role as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry. Videos of fans eagerly welcoming him back to the silver screen and the film receiving a standing ovation after its premiere circulated widely on social media.

Amber Heard to return at Taormina Film Festival sparks online debate

Meanwhile, Amber Heard recently confirmed her relocation to Spain, stating that she has left Hollywood and moved there with her daughter Oonagh Paige. Heard’s much-anticipated return to the big screen comes in the form of her latest film, In the First set to be showcased at the esteemed Taormina Film Festival. However, the decision amid the ongoing dispute with her ex-husband Depp has ignited controversy.

( Amber Heard to make a first public appearance | Image: @LeaveHeardAlone/Twitter)

Known as the Italian equivalent of the Academy Awards, the Taormina Film Festival has a rich history spanning over six decades. Yet, as it gears up for its 69th edition in Sicily, Italy, the inclusion of Heard's film has become a contentious topic, with social media serving as the virtual battleground for passionate fans on both sides.