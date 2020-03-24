Woody Allen's Controversial Memoir 'Apropos Of Nothing' Released

Woody Allen book Apropos of Nothing has finally been released by a new publisher. Woody Allen's autobiography was dropped by publisher Hachette Book Group following the controversial director's estranged children, Ronan Farrow and Dylan Farrow, condemning the plan, and a protest by the company's employees. Read to know more details.

Woody Allen’s memoir released

The controversial autobiography Apropos of Nothing of Woody Allen was original to be released by Hachette’s Grand Central Publishing. But Hachette demolished the plans of releasing the book written by Allen. It was after the walkout protest by the employees of Hachette Book Group against the writer.

Woody Allen has been accused of molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. It is said to be in the early 1990s when she was seven years old. The allegations have been following the Oscar-winning for a long time. In an interview with a daily, Dylan Farrow described the publication of the book by Hachette as a betrayal and deeply unsettling.

Woody Allen has also denied the allegation made by Dylan Farrow and he was never charged after an investigation in the 1990s, as per reports. Farrow said that she had not been contacted by fact-checkers for Allen’s memoir. The publication was also bashed by Ronan Farrow, Allen’s son.

In an interview with a daily, Ronan Fallow criticised Hachette for the publication of the book. He said that the Hachette had shown a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse. Farrow’s book Catch and Kill (2019) was published by an imprint of Hachette Book Group. He announced that he would not work further with the publisher.

Woody Allen’s autobiography was reportedly rejected by several publishers before being accepted by Grand Central Publishing, which gave a release date of April. But the controversies and protest led to Hachette change their decision and cancel the publication of the book. Hachette Book Group announced the news and stated that the rights will be returned to the author.

Now after much controversies, the right to Woody Allen’s Apropos of Nothing was acquired by Arcade Publishing. The editor of the publishing house, Jeannette Seaver said in a statement that they as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected writer and filmmaker. She added that while they respect Hachette's decision to choose not to publish Woody Allen's book, they choose not to take sides but rather, firmly believe in upholding the right to Freedom of Speech. Allen memoir is now out, two weeks ahead of its initial release.

