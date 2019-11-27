Scarlett Johansson Stays Candid On Controversial Statement On Woody Allen

American actor Scarlett Johansson in her interview was casual about the criticism she received after she passed a controversial statement for American actor and director Woody Allen. The actress said that she would stick to her statement and does not want to change what she feels. The 35-year-old actor was criticized for supporting Woody Allen, who was accused of sexual abuse. Johansson said, “She doesn't want to "edit" herself when it comes to sharing her feelings,”. She further added, “I don't have that. It's just not a part of my personality. I don't want to have to edit myself or temper what I think or say. I can't live that way. It's just not me."

Johansson, in her recent interview said, "And also I think that when you have that kind of integrity, it's going to probably rub people, some people, the wrong way, And that's kind of par for the course, I guess." In September 2019, during one of the interviews, Johansson was asked to comment on how she feels working with Woody Allen, who was accused of sexual abuse. She said, "I love Woody, I believe him, and I would work with him anytime." During that time the actress was working on several movies like Scoop', 'Match Point', and 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona which were directed by Woody Allen. However, Allen dismissed all the charges against him. Johansson displayed her trust and faith in the director and said, “I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him."

Johansson romanticised marriage

Scarlett Johansson will be seen next in Marvel’s Black Widow, an extension to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She recently gave an interview to a popular magazine and confessed that she romanticised marriage with her first husband Ryan Reynolds, without mentioning his name. Scarlett Johansson is now engaged to Colin Jost, who is a writer and co-host at Saturday Night Live. The actor spoke about all her past relationships and marriage rather candidly in this interview.

Scarlett Johansson mentioned that when she first married Ryan Reynolds, she was only 23, and the idea of marriage was new to her. She expected the relationship to be rather dreamy. Scarlett was married to Ryan Reynolds between the years 2008 and 2011. They separated ways when things did not turn out the way it should have been, as said to the magazine.

