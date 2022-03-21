Writers Guild Awards 2022: CODA And The Power Of The Dog Win Big; Check Full Winners List

Quick links:
The 2022 Writers Guild Awards was held on Sunday revealing that Emila Jones-starrer CODA was among the top winners alongside other prominent films namely Benedict Cumberbatch's Power of the Dog, Leonardo DiCaprio's Don't Look Up, Succession and many more.
The award ceremony also gave a tribute to the late Bob Saget by sharing memorable footage of the artist from the previous year's ceremony of the Writers Guild Awards. Read further ahead to check the full list of 2022 Writers Guild Awards winners.
Don’t Look Up
Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota; Netflix
CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder, Based on the Original Motion Picture La Famille Belier Directed by Eric Lartigau, Written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau, and Thomas Bidegain; Apple
Exposing Muybridge
Written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media
Succession
Written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO/HBO Max
Hacks
Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO/HBO Max
Mare of Easttown
Written by Brad Ingelsby; HBO/HBO Max
Maid
Written by Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land; Netflix
Debunking Borat
Written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson; Prime Video
“Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie)
Written by Lisa Hanawalt; Cartoon Network
“Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession)
Written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton; HBO/HBO Max
“Alone At Last” (The Great)
Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu
Conan
Head Writer: Matt O’Brien Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney; TBS
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Writers: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix
Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns
Head Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker Writers: Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi Special Material by Michael Rhoa; TBS
Baking It
Writers: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Niccole Thurman; Peacock
Days of Our Lives
Head Writer: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC
“The Tale of the Midnight Magic” (Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Written by JT Billings and Alex Ebel; Nickelodeon
“The Healthcare Divide” (Frontline)
Written by Rick Young; PBS
“Citizen Hearst, Part One” (American Experience)
Written by Gene Tempest; PBS
“The Unequal Recession” (60 Minutes)
Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News
“Handcuffed to the Truth” (60 Minutes)
Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News
“‘Men’s Rights Asians’ Think This Is Their Moment”
Written by Aaron Mak; Slate.com
“One Year: 1977 ‘The Miracle Cure’”
Written by Evan Chung; Slate Podcast
“Surfside Condo Collapse” (CBS World News Roundup Late Edition)
Written by Kathleen M. Biggins; CBS News Radio
“The Tasmanian Devil Tattoo” (Decoder Ring)
Written by Benjamin Frisch; Slate Podcast
ON-AIR PROMOTION
“Celebrating Powerful Female Leads: Trailers for The Equalizer & Why Women Kill”
Written by Molly Neylan; CBS