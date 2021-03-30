Wyatt Russell Reveals His First-ever Audition Was For Captain America's Role In The MCU

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the latest Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. It introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans to the new Captain America aka John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell. Now, the actor revealed how his life came full circles as he had auditioned for the role of Captain America before Chris Evans was cast.

Wyatt Russell says his first-ever audition was for the role of Captain America

In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, it was revealed that Wyatt Russell’s very first audition was for the titular character in Captain America: The First Avenger movie. The actor said that it is a fun story and he thinks that the first audition was really more just something to read, to see if he was good at acting or not. He does not think he was ever actually in competition for the role which eventually went to Chris Evans.

Wyatt Russell asserted that it was crazy and explained how he got the new Captain America role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He said that he had no idea what the character was. The actor mentioned that it was just like Marvel wanted him to read for something, so he went for it. And then Russell got the part. At that time, he didn’t even know which series or movie he would be a member of.

Wyatt Russell was introduced as the new Captain America, holding the iconic shield, at the end of episode one in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Russell as John Walker plays a high-ranking member of the U.S. military and the government’s choice to be Cap’s successor in the show. The character is popularly known as the U.S. Agent in the comics. In the second episode, Walker tries to accompany Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in their fight against the Flag Smashers, but he is rejected by Steve Roger's old buddies. It would be interesting to see how his story will move ahead.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast has Emily VanCamp, Daniel Bruhl, Erin Kellyman, Georges St-Pierra, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chain, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly. The plot focuses on Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes as they team up in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. All episodes are directed by Kari Skogland. Created by Malcolm Spellman, the series will have six episodes with each one being around 40-50 minutes long.

Promo Image Source: A Still from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier