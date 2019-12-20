X-Men In MCU To Be Played By People Of Ethnic Diversity? Reports Say Yes

Ever since Disney purchased Fox Studios, fans want to see the X-men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool in the MCU. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also had revealed that the mutants will be joining the MCU in phase 5. It is still unclear when we will be seeing them in the MCU, but many speculate that we will be seeing them make cameos in 2021s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In recent times, it was reported that suggested who will be cast as the X-men in the MCU. Here is all you should know about X-men casting in the MCU

Read Also| 5 WandaVision Updates That Have Been Confirmed By MCU & Disney+

It was recently reported that people of colour are going to be cast in the roles of Professor X and Magneto. After these reports, there are rumours that John Boyega is apparently being considered to play the role of Hank McCoy AKA The Beast. The British actor has been seen in the latest Star Wars trilogy. It was also reported that the person who has leaked this information has previously shared other information that was true. If we even consider that this is true, it will be the first time we will be seeing a person with ethnic diversity play the role of Hank McCoy.

Read Also| Marvel Studios Expands X-men Franchise With Two Exciting New Comics

Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed back at Comic-Con in July that MCU is working on mutant movies. He also spoke on how they will be rebooting Fantastic Four and also added that Deadpool might go unchanged in future films. Only time will tell whether these reports are true.

WATCH | 'When I Lose Control, Bad Things Happen. But It Feels Good': Sophie Turner's Jean Grey Straddles The Thin Line Between Good And Evil In The Final 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Trailer

Read Also| 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Has Dropped Its First Teaser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.