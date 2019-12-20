5 WandaVision Updates That Have Been Confirmed By MCU & Disney+

Fans loved the heart-wrenching scene at the end of Avengers: Infinity War where Wanda was trying to ward off Thanos with one hand and destroy Vision’s mind stone with the other. Fans, however, thought that the Scarlet witch’s position in the Avenger’s team has been underserved. Hence, Elizabeth Olsen will also co-star with Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not only this, but she will also be seen with her solo series on Disney+ called WandaVision. Here are five things from WandaVision by MCU on Disney+ that has been confirmed:

WandaVision on Disney+ will be a sitcom

The producer of WandaVision has reportedly revealed that the show will be a mix between a superhero epic and a sitcom. MCU seems to be really interested in the sitcom angle for WandaVision. They have even reportedly hired Matt Shakman to direct the first episode. Shakman had earlier worked on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo and Game of Thrones.

WandaVision will explain how the Scarlet Witch earned her name

Up till now, MCU had never used the name Scarlet Witch for Wanda Maximoff on-screen. She has been addressed so in fan discussions. It has been reportedly confirmed that in WandaVision, a big part of the storyline will revolve around Wanda getting the name and explaining how she gets it.

Monica Rambeau, Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo are coming back on Disney+ WandaVision

Three minor characters from MCU’s past are slated to make a comeback in WandaVision. The little girl who idolised Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel will return as an adult played by Teyonah Parris. Darcy Lewis (played by Kat Dennings) from the Thor series will also be reportedly seen making a comeback along with Randall Park as the FBI agent as Jimmy Woo. The latter was in Ant-Man and the Wasp and oversaw the house arrest of Scott Lang.

MCU’s WandaVision will lead to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

It has been reportedly being stated by Kevin Fiege that unlike the Netflix series by MCU, Disney+ WandaVision will directly link to the upcoming MCU movies. Therefore, fans would need to buy a Disney+ subscription to keep up with the upcoming 2020 MCU movies. Many critics have called this a good marketing tactic by Disney+ and MCU.

The screenwriter of Black Widow has been hired as the showrunner for Disney+ and MCU’s WandaVision

Jac Schaeffer, who has co-written the script for Black Widow and also Captain Marvel, has been reportedly hired again by MCU. This time she is to be the showrunner of WandaVision. It has also been reported that she will be the executive producer and also a writer for the pilot episode.

