Yellowstone The Reason Behind Kevin Costner's Divorce With Wife Christine Baumgartner?

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner have filed for a divorce. Now it has been reported that the two of them have filed for receiving joint custody of their three children. The development comes after reports of Baumgartner being adamant about the star leaving Yellowstone. Costner received a Golden Globe award for his role in the series earlier this year.

Kevin Costner's wife reportedly gave him an ultimatum for quitting Yellowstone

As per a report from Radar Online, Christine Baumgartner had given Costner an ultimatum about his role in the film. She asked her husband to either leave his role in Yellowstone or “ride into the sunset”. Moreover, the outlet revealed that a source, who is said to be a friend of Kevin Costner, said, “[Yellowstone] really knocked a hole in their family life.”

However, the actor's attorney Marty Singer denied rumours of Kevin Costner quitting the show after season 5. While speaking with ET, she said, “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It's ridiculous -- and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second”.

However, it was announced recently that the show would be coming to an end in November after the complete run of season 5. Instead of its place, the sequel series will be released in December. The announcement comes from Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Studios.

Kevin Costner and his wife file for divorce

The report for the dissolution of Costner and Baumgartner’s marriage comes from Fox News Digital. Christine filed for divorce on May 1 and cited “irreconcilable differences” to be the reason to do so. As per the outlet, the date of their estrangement has been listed as April 11, 2023. A representative of Kevin Costner said gave a statement on Costner’s separation from his wife.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” said the representative. They added, “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time”. Reports of trouble in their marriage have been around for the last few months.