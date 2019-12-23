The Debate
YouTuber Logan Paul On Alleged Sex Tape Leak: 100k Retweets & I'll Release It

Hollywood News

YouTuber Logan Paul hilariously replied to one of the tweets saying that he will release his alleged sex tape if his tweet attracted 100,000 retweets. Read on.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
youtuber logan paul

US-based famous YouTuber Logan Paul is creating headlines because a sex tape allegedly involving him has been leaked online. The video in no time stormed the internet. The sex tape was released on late Saturday night. The 24-year-old posted a cryptic tweet shortly after, without confirming or denying its authenticity. Responding to the rumours on Twitter, Paul jokingly replied to one comment saying that he will release the alleged video if his tweet attracted 100,000 retweets. While many have come to the conclusion that one of the men involved is Paul, he hasn't issued a clarification.

Youtuber Logan Paul responds to tweets

Paul, 24, is well aware of the tape but has not commented on whether it was him in it. Instead, he opted for a series of tweets, promising to distract his fans very well. Taking to Twitter, Logan had some hilarious tweets to share. He wrote, "100k retweets and ill release the full sex tape." Another NSFW tweet read, "when clickbait turns to d*** bait." Paul also dragged makeup YouTube personality James Charles in it and said, "James Charles ur next." Charles quipped back saying, “Sorry bro I only go for straight guys,” He also shared a video of drinking water and wrote, 'how I'm drinking water from now on." Have a look.

Also Read | WWE: Bobby Lashley challenges Dan Bilzerian, Logan Paul and others for WrestleMania 36

Also Read | Logan Paul to have UFC legend Tito Ortiz mentor him amidst potential MMA debut

 

Also Read | Fans watch Logan Paul vs KSI rematch for free via streamer's glasses

Also Read | UFC: Logan Paul is interested to fight in UFC; wants to face Conor McGregor

 

 

