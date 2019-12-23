YouTuber Logan Paul On Alleged Sex Tape Leak: 100k Retweets & I'll Release It

US-based famous YouTuber Logan Paul is creating headlines because a sex tape allegedly involving him has been leaked online. The video in no time stormed the internet. The sex tape was released on late Saturday night. The 24-year-old posted a cryptic tweet shortly after, without confirming or denying its authenticity. Responding to the rumours on Twitter, Paul jokingly replied to one comment saying that he will release the alleged video if his tweet attracted 100,000 retweets. While many have come to the conclusion that one of the men involved is Paul, he hasn't issued a clarification.

Youtuber Logan Paul responds to tweets

Paul, 24, is well aware of the tape but has not commented on whether it was him in it. Instead, he opted for a series of tweets, promising to distract his fans very well. Taking to Twitter, Logan had some hilarious tweets to share. He wrote, "100k retweets and ill release the full sex tape." Another NSFW tweet read, "when clickbait turns to d*** bait." Paul also dragged makeup YouTube personality James Charles in it and said, "James Charles ur next." Charles quipped back saying, “Sorry bro I only go for straight guys,” He also shared a video of drinking water and wrote, 'how I'm drinking water from now on." Have a look.

100k retweets and ill release the full sex tape — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

james charles ur next — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

how im drinking water from now on pic.twitter.com/h7IGzVJjnS — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

when click bait turns to dick bait — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

