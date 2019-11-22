UFC: Logan Paul Is Interested To Fight In UFC; Wants To Face Conor McGregor

Logan Paul is interested in making his move to MMA after losing against KSI in their boxing re-match. He is targeting UFC as the perfect promotion for his MMA debut. The YouTuber, who has 20 million subscribers, is capable of garnering huge attraction and it was evident in his re-match bout with KSI. Both KSI and Logan Paul were involved in a controversial draw after their first encounter in 2018 and the news of their re-match generated a lot of buzz since then. Their re-match, which was promoted by DAZN, lived up to the expectations and KSI outclassed Logan Paul by judge’s decision.

UFC: Will Logan Paul join UFC?

Logan Paul is not done with combat sports and he has shown his urge to join UFC recently. According to the famous YouTuber, his combat skills have improved highly and he wants to get a serious fight instead of one with another YouTuber. Logan Paul feels that he has progressed enough to be able to fight any celebrity. That said, he is not interested in fighting any random celebrity. The 24-year-old further said that he wants to fight in UFC and would love Dana White to put him inside the octagon. He also took a dig at the boxing universe and promoter Eddie Hearn by saying, “No offence to Eddie [Hearn], I’m an MMA fan. I want to do MMA after this. I wrestled in high school.”

Things didn't stop there as the American revealed that he's interested in fighting Conor McGregor. Logan Paul feels that McGregor made a grave mistake by punching an old man in Ireland. He wants to face him inside the octagon. Well, this matchup may sound ridiculous to a lot of UFC fans but Logan Paul wants it real bad.

UFC: What is Dana White’s response

Dana White has not responded yet to Logan Paul’s statement. Logan Paul has yet not achieved enough to make a debut in UFC but his fame can bring him inside the octagon. President Dana White has always been keen on setting up popular fights which includes Justin Bieber's callout for Tom Cruise. Dana White was eager to make it happen in reality and it won't be shocking if Logan Paul's popularity attracts Dana White to give him a fight in UFC.

