Yuh-Jung Youn Wins BAFTA For Best Supporting Actress, Thanks 'snobbish' Brits In Speech

The BAFTA 2021 Awards were held on April 11, 2021, in London, and with the ongoing pandemic changing the way how events are held, the function was organised virtually with just the presenters and hosts actually at the venue. South Korean actor Yuh-Jung Youn won the prestigious award for the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film Minari and it was her witty and honest speech that caught everybody's attention. Here is everything you need to know about Yuh-Jung Youn's speech and her film.

Yuh-Jung Youn's BAFTA speech

According to a report by USA Today, The BAFTA 2021 winners included South Korean actor Yuh-Jung Youn in the category Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in the film Minari. The actor's light-hearted speech involved her thanking the snobbish British people for voting for her. She began her Zoom acceptance speech by saying thank you and went ahead to say that even though every award is meaningful but this one, especially to be recognized by the Brits, who are known as very snobbish people, and the fact that they approve of her as a good actor makes her feel happy and privileged.

During the virtual press conference following her win, Youn told Variety that her take on the British people comes from a very personal experience. She went on to state that she had been to Britain multiple times and had a fellowship in a Cambridge college ten years ago as an actor and somehow it felt snobbish, but not in a bad way. She concluded by mentioning that she has a long history and then she has her pride and as an Asian woman, it is her honest feeling that Brits are very snobbish. The South Korean actor also paid earnest condolences following the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the first President of the BAFTAs.

More about Minari

Minari is a South Korean movie belonging to the drama genre written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. It stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Yuh-Jung Youn, and Will Patton. A semi-autobiographical take on Chung's upbringing, the plot follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in the rural United States during the 1980s. It earned six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards and also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film, was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and earned six nominations at the 74th British Academy Film Awards, including Best Film Not in the English Language.

Image Credits: A24 Official Youtube Channel