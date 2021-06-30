Yvonne Strahovski Shares Details About 'The Tomorrow War' And Working With Chris Pratt

Australian actor Yvonne Strahovski who plays the lead role of Serena in the Handmaid's Tale is gearing up for the release of her upcoming sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War which is scheduled to release on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The actor recently sat for a candid chat in which she dished out about her character Muri Forester, the script and working with Chriss Pratt.

Yvonne Strahovski shares deets about The Tomorrow War

Ahead of the release of The Tomorrow War, Yvonne in an interview with Pinkvilla opened up about her experience while working on the film. Talking about what attracted her towards the script, she said that she found the story so exciting that she was flipping the script pages as fast as she could and felt that the story is the kind in which one needs to buckle their seatbelt as it is a never-ending ride.

Speaking about her role in the film, she explained that her character is living in a future with a population of fewer than 500,000 people on Earth and she plays a major role in deciding the fate of these alive humans. Her main aim in the movie is to find something that might save the human race from being banished into existence plus she is working under a ticking time clock.

Yvonne Strahovski talks about her favourite scene from the film

She also added that The Tomorrow War cast went through intensive military training to prep for the shoot and that was one of her favourite parts of the job as the experience was priceless. Elaborating on the same she said there is a certain type of physicality that comes with that type of training, and it definitely informed her characterization of Romeo Command. She also stated that the training influenced the way she stood, moved, fought and the way she fired her weapons.

On being asked about her favourite scene, the Chuck star said that there is a scene in the movie wherein they were attached to ropes and had to take a 60 feet drop which she found amazing.

Yvonne Strahovski on working with Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt in The Tomorrow War plays the lead role of Dan who takes up the mission of saving humankind by going into the future with the help of his team. Talking about her overall experience of working with Chris, Yvonne called it a joyful experience. She revealed that the majority of her screen space in the movie is with Chris and also shared that he is that person who would not stop cracking jokes until the director calls "action". Calling him naturally funny and improvisational, she shared that Chris is able to get into his character like the flip of a switch and shared that he looks super cool in the movie while doing the combat scenes.

A look at The Tomorrow War cast

Apart from Chris and Yvonne, the film also stars J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Keith Powers in key roles. The sci-fi flick is directed by Chris McKay and produced by Chris Pratt.

