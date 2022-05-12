Zac Efron 'hopes' To Be A Part Of 'High School Musical Reboot'; 'My Heart Is Still There'

The much-loved film High School Musical was released back in 2006. The film garnered immense love from fans for its nostalgic portrayal of good old high school days. Following the film's success, it resulted in a series of sequels, High School Musical 2 in 2007 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year in 2008.

Actor Zac Efron became a household name after starring as Troy Bolton in High School Musical. The actor was much appreciated for his character. Recently, Zac opened up on High School Musical reboot movie and revealed that he would happily love to be a part of the film and 'hopes' that it happens.

Zac Efron on High School Musical reboot

The original Disney movie High School Musical saw Zac essaying the role of a high school basketball star who later becomes a part of his school's musical group. The actor reprised his role in the much-loved teen drama's sequel. Recently, according to the reports of E! News, Zac Efron revealed that he is open to returning to the High School Musical series and is hopeful about the reboot film. Adding to this the Baywatch actor said-

"Of course. I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

More about High School Musical

The musical film was written by Peter Barsocchini and directed by Kenny Ortega. It is the first instalment in the High School Musical franchise. High School Musical follows the story of two high school juniors from rival backgrounds, Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez respectively. It became the most commercially successful Disney Channel Original Movie or DCOM. It is the first DCOM to have a theatrical sequel.

The plot of the film is described as somewhat similar to an adaptation of a modern-day story inspired by Romeo & Juliet by numerous critics and authors. Other casts of the film include Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Joey Miyashima, Bart Johnson, Olesya Rulin, and Chris Warren Jr. Ryne, Sanborn, Kaycee Stroh, Alyson Reed, Leslie Wing Pomeroy and many others.

