Zac Efron Shares Glimpse Of His 34th B'day Celebrations: 'This One Feels Very Special'

Zac Efron, best known for his stellar performance in Baywatch, High School Musical and others, recently celebrated his 34th birthday and received tons of birthday wishes from his fans and well-wishers. The actor recently shared a thank you note for everyone who extended wishes to him on his birthday and stated how he felt he was lucky to be able to be on a fun ride with them.

Zac Efron took to his official Instagram handle and shared a steamy hot picture of himself with a view of the sea in the background. He can also be seen flaunting his abs as he walks out of the water in black and blue coloured shorts. The picture also depicted his dog swimming in the sea. In the caption, he first exclaimed and asked whether it was his birthday again and then thanked everyone for their wishes while adding how much he loved them. He also revealed that this was his special birthday because he got to celebrate it in Thailand alongside a talented cast and crew. The caption read, "It’s my bday again? I’m getting old now- thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you. I am so lucky to be able to be on this amazingly fun ride with you all. This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome… couldn’t be a happier moment in my life. Love you all so much" (sic).

Many celebrity artists as well as fans took to Zac Efron's latest Instagram post and poured in tons of birthday wishes for him while many others expressed their love for him by dropping heart emojis in the comments section. Ryan Rottman wrote 'Happy Birthday brotha. It's been a fun journey so far and stoked for more memories' while other celebrities such as John Russo, Sydney Lemmon, Anthony Hemingway and others dropped in cute wishes for the actor.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Zac Efron's latest Instagram post and see how the celebrities and his fans showered love on him.

Image: AP