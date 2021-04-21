Zac Efron Parts Ways With Girlfriend, Model Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron is one of the highly popular Hollywood celebrities with a wide fan following. His dating life is widely speculated in the entertainment industry and the actor has also been linked with other popular names. He was dating Australian model Vanessa Valladares for quite some time and the couple had even made a few public appearances together. However, their relationship appears to be over as of now, as per a report in The Daily Telegraph. The news was also confirmed by radio host Kyle Sandilands, who has broken the news on his show.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares split

The news of the relationship between Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares had created a lot of excitement among their fans. Both of them had remained silent about their relationship and kept it away from the limelight. However, less than a year after dating, the couple has parted ways. Kyle said that he had spoken to Zac quite recently, who himself confirmed their split to him. He also added that while it was not as recent as the day before, but it had not been long that Zac and Vanessa decided to call it quits.

However, their relationship seemed to be going strong barely a month ago, when a source close to the couple told E! News that both of them are quite happy with each other. They were then spending time in each other’s company in a rented house in Australia. The former couple had first begun dating in July last year and ended up travelling extensively with each other. Vanessa had even quit her job to be able to travel with him, but after several months of being together, they have broken up. There has been no confirmation directly from either Zac or Vanessa on this matter.

Zac Efron is best known for his work in the popular film High School Musical and its sequels. He has also worked on a list of other known films and TV shows during the course of his career. These include Summerland, That Awkward Moment, Baywatch, The Greatest Showman and many others.