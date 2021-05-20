Zack Snyder Confirms That A Director’s Cut Of 'Sucker Punch' Exists

Before jumping into creating amazing comic book movies for DC, Zack Snyder created a bunch of movies that had mixed reviews, Sucker Punch was one of them. In a recent interview, Zack Snyder revealed that a director’s cut of Sucker Punch does exist. Sucker Punch was released in the year 2011.

Zack Snyder confirms the existence of Sucker Punch's director cut

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Zack Snyder broke down his entire career and revealed that Sucker Punch was the first time he really faced a true radical restricting of his film to make it more commercial and a director’s cut of the same is yet to be released.

Furthermore, Zack went on to talk about the tone of the movie and described it as a ‘protest film’, before talking about the problems people had with the movie. He added that the film is a movie about genre. Snyder also revealed one of the questions asked to him was ‘why were the girls dressed like that?’ More to the point, he said that he always saw the movie as an indictment of popular culture and at that time he was criticized for it being the opposite like a sexist rant. In the end, he said that he had fun while making the movie and still loves it to this day.

Sucker Punch revolved around a young girl who is locked away in a mental asylum by her abusive stepfather where she will undergo a lobotomy in five day’s time. However, she faces some unimaginable odds and she retreats to a fantastical world of her imagination where she and her other four inmate friends plot to escape the facility. The line between reality and fantasy starts blurring as they fight to find five items that will let them break free from the captors at the right time. Actors like Emily Browning, Vanessa Hudgens, Abbie Cornish, Jane Malone, Jamie Chung, Carla Gugino, Oscar Issac, and Jon Hamm played crucial roles in the movie. Larry Fong helmed the cinematography whereas William Hoy edited the film.

Promo Image: Zack Snyder's Twitter/ Still from Sucker Punch

