Zack Snyder Names His Favourite Marvel Heroes; Can You Guess Who They Are?

Army Of The Dead director Zack Snyder, who recently released his version of Justice League to the world, has revealed who his favourite Marvel superheroes are. While answering some of the most Googled questions about him, Zack Snyder was asked "Does Zack Snyder like Marvel?". The director answered, "I do like Marvel! I like Marvel Comics and Movies. The Hulk has always been one of my favourites. And yes, Iron Man. So, yeah, I do like Marvel"

As reported earlier, during a conversation with the officials at MTV, Zack Snyder, while speaking on the subject of the approach taken by MCU to create its universe, said that although he has never met Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer, Kevin Feige, he acknowledges that the studios have taken comparatively bigger risks. Furthermore, he said that he loves the efforts the studio has taken in order to develop their characters and has also tried to make movies in a variety of genres. When he was asked if he would ever direct a solo Marvel movie such as, say, Wolverine, he laughed and said that it would be interesting to direct such a project.

About Army Of The Dead

The latest addition to the list of Zack Snyder's movies, namely Army Of The Dead is due for its release on Netflix and select theatres around the world later this month. Army Of The Dead cast members includes the likes of Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi, Ella Purnell, Tig Notaro, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Hiroyuki Sanada, who was most recently seen as Hanzo Hasashi aka Scorpion in the recently-released Mortal Kombat film. Army Of The Dead will be released on Netflix on May 21st and is already playing in select theatres all across the globe.

Army Of The Dead trailer

