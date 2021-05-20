Zack Snyder On Banning Chairs On The Sets Of 'Army Of The Dead': "There's No Sitting Down"

Army of the Dead released in select theatres and will release on Netflix globally on May 21, 2021. The movie is directed and co-written by Zack Snyder. He also donned the cinematographer's hat for the film. The movie has received fairly positive reviews from the fans. Now, there is an interesting piece of news from the sets of the film. It has something to do with the chairs.

Zack Snyder bans chairs from the sets; calls it 'really intimate'

The ban of chairs was an issue that first surfaced in regard to director Christopher Nolan after a few actors from his films revealed on air that the director bans chairs from the sets. Nolan had to face a lot of criticism for the same. His spokesperson Kelly Novak cleared the air by saying that Nolan only banned cellphones and smoking on the sets. The chairs that were referred to by Anne Hathway in one of her interviews were the director's chairs are clustered around the monitor. Christopher himself does not use them, but he has not banned chairs from the sets.

Zack Snyder has now himself confessed that he has really banned chairs from the sets of Army of the Dead. In an interview with The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast, the Justice League director openly admitted that 'there's no sitting down' at his movie set. He also gave justification for his actions. He said that he finds it makes things 'really intimate'. He further added that this allows him to directly talk to the actors instead of being 'at the monitor across the room'. He recalled his experience as 'the most purely engaged' he has 'been making a movie'.

A look at Army of the Dead movie

Zack Snyder's return to the silver screen after the much-anticipated Justice League is the zombie heist action film Army of the Dead. The movie stars Dave Bautista, Matthias Schweighöfer, Huma Qureshi, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada and Elle Purnell. Two spinoffs of the movie - an animated series and a prequel movie - are already in the works. The prequel titled Army of Thieves will focus on Dieter (played by Matthias Schweighöfer) in Germany and how he was drawn into the crime syndicate. It will be directed by Matthias Schweighöfer based on a story co-written by Zack Snyder.

