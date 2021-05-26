Zack Snyder Reveals He Already Has An Idea For 'Army Of The Dead' Sequel & Its "insane"

Army Of The Dead director Zack Snyder has revealed that the idea for the film's sequel, Army Of The Dead 2, is very much mapped out in his head and it is nothing like the audience of the zombie genre has seen before. As per one of his most recent conversations with the officials at Polygon, Snyder shared that he and his co-writer, Shay Hatten, know exactly what happens next and has described the same as "Insane". This piece of news comes several days after Snyder revealing that the idea for the sequels have already been figured out by him in his head.

As per a report on IndieWire, Deborah Snyder, Zack's wife and one of the producers of the film has also revealed that the ideas for the Army Of The Dead sequel have been fleshed out by the Justice League director and Shay Hatten. This news comes after the reports of Snyder already confirming that he has already figured out the direction in which the story of Army of The Dead sequel can go. Snyder fans would note that this is not uncommon for the 300 director, who has developed a reputation for planning out more than one continuation films while filming what is supposed to be the first of the same.

The recently-released Netflix Original film ends with Las Venegance's last surviving member catching a plane to Mexico after surviving a final nuclear blast that wiped out Las Vegas for good, effectively killing everybody at impact. It is during his flight when he realises that he has been bit by one of the zombies. Although the member in question seems relieved, given the amount of time that has passed since the Zombie bit him, the ending does leave the door open for a sequel, which may focus on a fresh zombie outbreak that can happen in Latin America.

A little about Army Of The Dead:

Zack Snyder's latest directorial, Army Of The Dead sees a group of thieves enter a Las Vegas casino that is surrounded by an army of intelligent zombies. They have to do so in order to get hold of a fortune that amounts to north of 200 Million that is locked away in the vault of the Casino in question. Army Of The Dead review(s) have described the film as "Ridiculously Fun and Over The Top", amongst other things. Army Of The Dead cast list includes the likes of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt, to name a few.

Army Of The Dead trailer:

