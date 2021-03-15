Zack Snyder Shares How Justice League's New Scenes Happened; Calls It His Last DCEU Film

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will soon be arriving on streaming. The four-hour-long movie has many never-seen-before sequences and a few additional scenes shot by the director. Now, Snyder reveals how the new footage was filmed and its importance to him.

Zack Snyder admits his Justice League would be his last DCEU film

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Zack Snyder talked about the scene featuring Ben Affleck as Batman and Jared Leto as the Joker in his Justice League, which he shot during the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. He said that he added it because the upcoming film is going to be the last movie he makes for the DCU and to have this entire cinematic universe without Batman and Joker meeting up just felt weird to him. The filmmaker mentioned that he had a bunch of conversations with Leto about it. He stated that he told it to Affleck and was like ‘Ben, let’s just do it at my house. I could shoot it in the backyard." He noted that he told the actors to not inform the studio and he is not going to pay them. He is just going to shoot it by himself.

Fortunately for Zack Snyder, HBO Max ended up spending millions to help the director complete his ultimate version. He said that his plan worked out and they were able to do it for real. And then he called the rest of those cast members and said, ‘Hey, would you guys be down to come around and do it?’ Many of them did film some extra sequences. It includes Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, who completed his part via a Zoom call as he was busy with The Fantastic Beasts 3 when Snyder was doing the additional photography.

Zack Snyder's Justice League has Henry Cavill as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, along with Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons, and others. Popular DC Comics villain Darkseid will make his debut. Additionally, Jared Leto as the Joker, and Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke are also part of the project. It will be available on Book My Show in India.