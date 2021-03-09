Zack Snyder's Justice League Drops New Wonder Woman Teaser; Fan Says, "The Hype Is Real!"

Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known "The Snyder Cut", is days away from release. Snyder's Justice League version is one of the most anticipated and awaited onesÂ ever sinceÂ 2017's disappointing Justice League movie which led fans to ask for a new version ofÂ Justice League, one preferably more faithful to Snyder's vision for the movies. Warner Bros. finally decided to move ahead with it in February 2020.Â

The official Instagram account of the Snyder Cut has been uploading trailers and teasers since August 2020. On the occasion of Women's Day, the handle sharedÂ a new video about the fan favourite female superhero, Wonder Woman. In the video, Diana aka Wonder Woman can be seen standing with an arrow at the edge of a cliff as various dialogues like "evil does not sleep, it waits", "something is coming" and othersÂ can be heardÂ in the background. Snyder Cut's official Instagram handle shared it with the caption, "We have no fear!â€. Take a look below.Â

Fans react to Wonder WomanÂ teaser

The recent shareÂ by the official account ofÂ Zack Snyder's Justice League of the Wonder Woman close up prompted a number of responses from eager and awaiting fans. Many fans dropped comments expressing their excitement and eagerness at the release saying "10 Days to go" and "the hype is real" while many fans simply left emojis in the comments saying "cant wait". Some fans simply took to the comments section to drop a few dialogues heard in the video like "Show us your fear" and "Don't engage alone" and more. Take a look at some of the reactions below.Â

More about the Wonder Woman teaserÂ

The video shared by the Snyder Cut's Instagram handle was not the only treat the filmmaker had in store for fans. The handle also shared a post with 2 moving stills from the upcoming series along with a small Wonder Woman fight scene from the show. In the video, Wonder Woman can be seen fighting the 'parademons' that are commanded by Steppenwolf. Snyder Cut's Instagram handle shared the post with the caption, "The Amazon Princess arrives March 18th.Â #SnyderCut". Take a look at the post below.Â

Â