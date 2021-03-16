Zack Snyder's Justice League Uses Halo Emblem For Deathstroke's Sword? Details Here

Zack Snyder’s Justice League apparently uses an emblem created for the Halo video games on Deathstroke’s sword. This piece of news went viral on the internet when a Twitter user namely Geoff Reeves posted a close-up look of the Deathstroke’s suit which was on display in Dallas, Texas. The user precisely noted an emblem at the back of the Deathstroke’s sword and made reference to Ra’s al Ghul and his League of assassins. Check out the viral tweet below:

This apparent link was even retweeted by Deathstroke star Joe Manganiello himself. However, not only does the symbol has something to do with Ra’s al Ghul and the League of Assassins. But it is seemingly a modified version of an emblem from Halo. If you are a DC fan, you know that DC supervillain Deathstroke has previously made an after credit cameo with Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor. But it wasn’t made evident previously that the assassin is a Halo multiplayer fan.

However, the secret was revealed this week publicly during the exhibition that showed off the character’s costume as featured in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The fan who spotted the emblem presumed it to be a reference to Batman villain and his League of Shadows. Soon after another Batman fan challenged the users finding pointing out that the icon on Deathstroke’s hilt is actually an emblem from Bungie’s Halo games.

As soon as the findings became viral amongst DC fans, they wondered how did the Halo multiplayer icon wind up in the upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League. One of the most prevailing fan theory is that someone who is responsible for creating the costumes and weapons might have done a google search for the image for the logo. It was later discovered that the emblem in question was originally from Halo, but it was slightly modified by the makers.

This revelation happened when the icon’s original creator, a Bungie artist Christopher Barrett claimed that he designed the emblem decades ago. “An emblem I made twenty years ago is on Deathstroke’s sword I guess?”, he questioned. Soon after he also went to share the original illustrations of his file. Take a look at it below:

An emblem I made twenty years ago is on Deathstroke’s sword I guess? pic.twitter.com/kbVKB5KrI5 — Christopher Barrett (@cgbarrett) March 14, 2021