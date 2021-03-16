Zack Snyder's Justice League Virtual Premiere Gets Delayed By More Than Six Hours

The much-awaited virtual premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League was delayed by a total of six hours, due to outages that caused a downtime for Microsoft servers. The representatives responsible for the distribution of the Microsoft Teams sharable code which would help the viewers gain access to the aforementioned premiere event have only recently begun sharing the same with the select people who are on HBO Max's virtual guest list. In order to address the same, a spokesperson from HBO Max released a statement communicating sincerest apologies for the same on the behalf of the team, IGN reports. In addition to it, the spokesperson was quoted saying that Microsoft is still in the process of fixing the issues, and if they still see the error message instead of the first few frames of the feature, the individuals who got the link might want to give other devices or web browsers a try.

So, what exactly happened?

Some time ago, the invite-only virtual premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League was scheduled for the last few hours of March 15th, but outages at Microsoft have delayed it by more than four hours. The reported virtual premiere was supposed to happen on Microsoft Teams, but, instead of catching a glimpse of the film that the fans had been waiting for since four years, the users received an error message. More details regarding the same will be revealed as and when made available.

About Zack Snyder's Justice League:

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be fulfilling many demands that have been made by comic-book film appreciators. The upcoming 4-hour-long version is going to feature a digitally remastered version of Steppenwolf and introduce Snyder's version of the iconic DC Comics Antagonist, Darkseid. Additional developments are going to include the much-talked-about dark version of the Superman suit and a much more significant part for Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke.

About Justice League Snyder Cut release date:

The film, which is slated for a digital-only release on March 18 as of now, stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, J.K Simmons, Jeremy Irons, Ray Porter, and Ciaran Hinds, amongst others. Very recently, the makers of the same had revealed the six chapters that the film, which is touted to be Zack Snyder's Magnum Opus, is going to be divided into. Those chapters, in chronological order, are "Don’t Count On It, Batman”, "The Age Of Heroes", "Beloved Mother, Beloved Son", "Change Machine", "All The King’s Horses" and "Something Darker".

As far as Justice League Snyder Cut's release date in India is concerned, the film that is said to be Zack Snyder's Magnum Opus will be available for streaming to Indian viewers on the BookMyShow streaming app on March 18th, 1.31pm Indian Standard Time. In order to be able to see the film, a BookMyShow user will have to shell out approximately Rs. 149 (Which roughly translates to US $2). The Twitterati, shortly after the upliftment of the social media embargo that was imposed by the makers of the four-hour-long epic, has taken to various social media sites in order to share their own Zack Snyder's Justice League review, most of which term the film to be a redemption story for everyone involved.