Zayn Malik Faces Four Counts Of Harassment For Allegedly ‘striking’ Gigi Hadid’s Mom

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s breakup has been doing rounds as the duo reportedly split up after the supermodel's mother, Yolanda Hadid, claimed that Malik hit her. In the most recent development, Malik is currently being charged with four counts of harassment for the incident. The Dusk Till Dawn singer has denied the counts as he recently spoke to ET Canada.

Zayn Malik charged with four counts of harassment

ET Canada reported that charges were filed against the musician, with one of them having domestic violence fine to it. TMZ confirmed that Malik was at Gigi’s home in Pennsylvania on September 29, when he and Gigi's mom allegedly got into an argument. Zayn Malik mentioned in a statement to ET that he denies striking Yolanda Hadid and wishes that she will 'reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private' for the sake of his daughter. The Pillowtalk singer shares a daughter with Gigi Hadid named Khai, who is 1-year-old. The singer was extremely concerned about the child and released a statement on October 29.

In the statement, the former One Direction singer mentioned that Yolanda entered their home weeks ago while his partner was away. He further penned down that the matter should be a private one and expressed disappointment as to how the news was leaked to the press. Malik mentioned that he wanted a 'safe and private space' for his daughter to grow up in and wished the matter could be dealt with privately. He stated that he tried to restore a 'peaceful family environment' so he and Gigi could co-parent their child, but the matter has become a rather public one.

Zayn Malik shares post on privacy

He wrote, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press."

