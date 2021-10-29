Zayn Malik-Gigi Hadid Part Ways; Here's How The Two First Met And Started Dating

As Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's breakup news surfaced on the internet, it created a massive buzz among their fans. The duo reportedly parted ways after a heated argument between Zayn and his mother-in-law, Yolanda Hadid.

Fans witness Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's relationship being topsy-turvy and have seen them break up several times during the course of their six years of relationship.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid relationship timeline

2015: Dating rumours began to emerge

As Gigi Hadid reportedly split up with the singer, Joe Jonas in 2015, she was spotted with Zaynh Maik at the after party of Justin Bieber's American Music Awards. Their dating rumours then began doing rounds on social media while the US Weekly reported that they weren't “boyfriend and girlfriend” yet. On the other hand, even E! News reported that Zayn was not with Gigi at the party and he just came to pick her after the party. It was only after a month when the dating rumours began, they made their relationship official through Instagram with Zayn sharing their polaroid picture, however, the latter deleted the post after a while.

2016: First breakup

It was after the release of Malik's sensational music video, Pillowtalk, when the fans realised that they were in a serious relationship with each other. On the other hand, the fans even spotted Gigi's phone wallpaper that depicted her wearing a 'Z' necklace while she was on her way to Paris Fashion Week. Gigi and Zayn also performed their first photoshoot together for Vogue while leaving the fans in awe. Later during that year, they also walked in together at the Met Gala. A month after their Met Gala debut, the couple reportedly broke up but they soon came back together after a month.

2017: Vogue cover appearance

On July 23, 2017, the couple graced the Vogue's cover together while Hadid opened up about her equation with Zayn.

2018: Second breakup

The couple experienced their second breakup in March 2018 and during this time, they both issued an official statement while informing the fans about their breakup. However, after a span of one month, the duo was seen kissing each other in public as reported by TMZ while it was later revealed that Zayn wanted to get back with Gigi but they hadn't patched up yet. Their patch up was later confirmed when Hadid posted a now-deleted picture in which they were travelling together.

2019: Third breakup

As per US Weekly, Gigi and Zayn broke up for the third time in early January 2019. In August, Gigi Hadid was reportedly dating The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, however, that ended soon.

2020: Birth of their baby daughter

In January 2020, the couple was spotted celebrating Zayn's birthday along with their family members in Manhattan. On the other hand, they also celebrated Gigi Hadid's birthday. It was hardly a couple of days after her birthday when her pregnancy rumours began to emerge. Gigi's mother, Yolanda later confirmed that the former was pregnant with Zayn Malik's child. Even Gigi Hadid came forward and spoke about her pregnancy in public. In September, the couple announced the birth of their baby daughter.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

2021: Fourth breakup

As the fans were eager to learn about the name of their baby, the couple made an announcement about the same on Instagram and revealed that they have named their daughter, Khai. In October, Malik denied accusations made on him by Gigi's mother, Yolanda while People magazine reported that Zayn and Gigi split up.

