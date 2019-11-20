Zayn Malik: Former 1D Singer's Style And Fashion Ventures

Zayn Malik is an English singer and songwriter who is widely popular among the millennials. In 2010, Zayn, along with four other boys, formed a boy band, named One Direction, which gave many hit albums in the music industry. Zayn parted ways with the pop boy band in 2015 and started releasing his singles which were more inclined towards alternative R&B music. He is the first British male artist to debut at number one in both the UK and US, with his debut single and debut album. Zayn Malik, who is 26 years old, has always impressed fashion enthusiasts across the world with his unconventional fashion choice and bold fashion statements. Here are a few of his looks to take cues from.

Leather jacket

Zayn is often seen sporting a black leather jacket with a round neck tee and a pair of trousers. Teaming them up with a pair of boots, the outfit is casual yet crisp.

Tattoos and piercing

Today, many celebrities are flaunting their body tattoos and piercings. From Adam Levine to David Beckham, all have been seen showing off their body tattoos on social media. Zayn also has his nose and ears pierced.

Hair style

Zayn has experimented with various hairstyles and haircuts. According to reports, he is one of the few celebrities who change their hairstyle every month. He is widely regarded as one of the most stylish musical artists of the modern era.

