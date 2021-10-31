Zayn Malik To Avoid Custody Battle Over Daughter Khai With Ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid?

British singer Zayn Malik is reportedly ready to give his all to avoid a custody battle over his daughter Khai with his ex-girlfriend American supermodel Gigi Hadid. The duo recently broke up, ending their six-year-long relationship, however, maintained that they would continue to practise co-parenting for the sake of their child. Things did not turn as well as they expected as Gigi's mother has now charged the singer with counts of harassment.

The charges came after claims of Zayn alleging striking Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid surfaced. According to a report from ET Canada, the Dusk Till Dawn singer is facing four counts of harassment with one of them having domestic violence fine to it.

Zayn Malik to avoid a custody battle

According to a report from The Mirror, a source close to the singer stated that he was deeply concerned about his family's future. Keen to avoid any custody battle over their 13-year-old daughter, Zayn will fight against any suggestions claiming that he does not care for his daughter or has 'aggression issues'. He will reportedly fight with 'every ounce of his body'. The report further stated that Gigi wants to co-parent Khai with Zayn but things could but messy as her mother could potentially make a move legally about the custody.

More on Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's breakup

According to a report from TMZ, Yolanda Hadid claimed that the singer struck her Gigi’s home in Pennsylvania on September 29. The duo reportedly engaged in an argument after the former One Direction mentioned that Yolanda entered their home weeks ago while his partner was away. Post the incident, the singer broke his silence on the matter on Twitter and expressed his disappointment over their private matter leaking to the press.

He further mentioned in the letter that he wishes to provide a 'peaceful family environment' for his daughter Khai and wishes to resolve the matter internally. He wrote, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press."

(Image: Instagram/@gigihadid/zayn)