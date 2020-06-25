Zendaya On Carrying 'heavy Responsibilitiy' Of Being Black: 'It Feels Like An Obligation'

In a recent virtual roundtable interaction with fellow female actors from the industry, Zendaya spoke about being a ‘black’ woman in Hollywood and revealed that she feels a "heavy responsibility on her shoulders" to be a positive role model or something to be "appreciative of”. Speaking about the change after the Black Lives Matter protests, the actor added that it feels an obligation to make sure that she puts out the right things for the people protesting on the ground. In the interview, Zendaya also spoke about the pressure to avoid mistakes has now become a "constant thing."

The actor explained that being a young Disney actor is one level, being a young Black woman is one level, and then being very hard on herself is another level. Adding to the same, the actor remarked that it is a personal fear, which can make one fearful of things. The actor shared that the desire to be self-aware and contribute to the movement has encouraged her to push for roles that aren't written for actors of a specific race. Speaking about the immense success of Euphoria, Zendaya remarked that she is very grateful and wishes to make a space where she can create things.

All About Zendaya's Euphoria:

Euphoria is an American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, which follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, who is a drug addict fresh from rehab with no plans to stay clean. Starring Zendaya, Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud in the leading roles, Euphoria tackles the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden life. The show streams in India on Disney Hotstar Plus.

Black Lives Matter protests in the US

Mass protests have broken out in several locations across the United States as thousands of peoples vocalised their pain in the light of George Floyd's tragic death in Minneapolis. Considering the escalated situation, US President Donald Trump, in May, had threatened to deploy military troops in towns and cities where local officials have failed to stop the violence, looting and vandalism that have accompanied protests. If the reports are to be believed, hundreds of protesters were pushed back by security force personnel after they threw ropes around the statue of Andrew Jackson, the divisive seventh US president, in Lafayette Square.

