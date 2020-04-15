'Dune': Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin's First Looks Are Out; See

Dune is an upcoming science fiction film helmed by Denis Villeneuve. It has an ensemble cast of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. The first look of the cast in character from the movie is out. Read to know more.

Also Read | Timothee Chalamet's First Look From 'Dune' Out, Actor Talks About His Character

Dune's first look at the cast

Earlier, Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the scion of House Atreides was revealed. Now in an exclusive with a daily, the first pictures of the cast in character from Dune is out.

It shows Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Zendaya as Chani, Oscar Issac as Duke Leto Atreides, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho and Javier Bardem as Stilgar. Zendaya also shared an extra picture of her character. Check them out.

Also Read | Jason Momoa Shares BTS Pictures From His Upcoming Film 'Dune'

Dune is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, published in 1965. There would be not one, but two films. Talking about the film with a daily, director Denis Villeneuve said that he would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie. He stated that the world in the book is too complex. It is a world that has power in details.

Also Read | Here Are Zendaya-inspired Hairstyles You Must Try Right Away

Dune as become one of the most anticipated films of the year with a stellar cast and acclaimed director. A film with the same name, based on the same novel was released in 1984. The movie is about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

Also Read | Rebecca Ferguson: 'Dune' Writers Have Taken Gender Equality Seriously

Dune has a screenplay by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve. It will be disturbed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 18, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.